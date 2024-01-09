Final Fantasy XIV beta to launch for Xbox in February

HQ

It's been a really, really long wait for Xbox gamers who have wanted to explore Square Enix's online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV, which was released almost 11 years ago. Last summer, however, it was announced that the game is actually on its way, and now it is confirmed that it is soon time to visit Hydaelyn also for Xbox Series S/X.

Square Enix reveals that an Xbox beta of Final Fantasy XIV will start in February, where we assume that everyone will be able to play for free. The final game (presumably a paid release), with all expansions, will then be released in the spring on a yet unspecified date. This will give everyone a chance to warm up for the release of the Dawntrail expansion, which will premiere this summer.

Final Fantasy XIV has also reached the milestone of 30 million players, which was confirmed yesterday. So there is a full and vibrant community awaiting all new adventurers.

