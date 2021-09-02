Final Fantasy XIII, The Artful Escape and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

HQ

You know the deal by now for sure; new month means new additions to Xbox Game Pass. Eight titles has been revealed for the subscription service on Xbox Wire, which will be added during the upcoming week.

While the offerings this time lacks the heavy hitters, it still have interesting games like Final Fantasy XIII, the very funny Surgeon Simulator 2, the extremely well received Early Access title Craftopia (which is coming for Xbox Game Pass day 1) and the seemingly unique The Artful Escape (which is also a day 1 title). Here's the full list of new games:

• Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 2

• Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) - September 2

• Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 2

• Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 2

• Crown Trick (Console and PC) - September 7

• Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC) - September 9

• Nuclear Throne (Console and PC) - September 9

• The Artful Escape (Console and PC) - September 9

Leaving September 13

• Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console)