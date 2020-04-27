Final Fantasy XII updated for PC and PS4

Last year, Square Enix finally decided to launch a whole bunch of Final Fantasy games for Switch and Xbox One (also included in Xbox Game Pass). One of them was Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, previously only available to PC and Playstation 4. But when the game was re-released, Square Enix also decided to improve the game with some quality of life enhancements.

For some reason, those who already owned Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age did not get these updates, which was a dubious treatment of their old fans. And now the developer seems to have realized this and announced that this has been addressed.

Below are the updates made for the PC and Playstation 4 versions of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age:

Version 1.08 (PS4)

• Job reset function has been added.

• Gambit system has been expanded to three sets.

• "OST" has been added under the config menu "Music."

Version 1.0.40 (PC)

• Job reset function has been added.

• Gambit system has been expanded to three sets.

• [Removed 3rd-party DRM "Denuvo Anti-Tamper."]