Final Fantasy XII and The Falconeer highlight Xbox Game Pass the next two weeks

Along with some other neat titles.

A new month doesn't just mean new Games with Gold, but also new games added to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is now ready to unveil the games that will be added to its popular, and very good, service during the first half of the month, and the goodies start arriving in just two days:

Some games will be leaving the service as well of course, but there are only four of them these first couple of weeks:

