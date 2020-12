You're watching Advertisements

We all knew that a new Super Smash Bros. character would be revealed tonight during The Game Awards, but I doubted few guessed that it would be Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth. The new fighter joins Cloud as the second playable character from the Final Fantasy universe, and he is the third fighter to be released as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Sephiroth will be coming to the game sometime in December. You can watch the new trailer below: