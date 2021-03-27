Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available on iOS and Android now

The upgraded version of the 1999 original is available on mobile now.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered was an upgraded version of the 1999's original that first released to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch back in September 2019. Now, the game has just landed on 2 more platforms.

Publisher Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available on iOS and Android now. The game is currently on sale with the price set at $16.99 until April 4 (original price is $20.99). According to the store page, this app requires around 2.55 - 2.59 GB space to download, and cloud save and controller support options will be implemented via a future update.

Other than that, Square Enix also pointed out a few issues that players might encounter in the mobile version, for example entering or leaving vehicles may occasionally get your character stuck between the vehicle and terrain features, or freeze the vehicle in place.

"Currently, the only fix is to reload a previous saved game", so better to save the progress more often as they suggested. There are some other things that are worth noticing, you can check the store pages (iOS here & Android here) or visit the support page for more information.

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

