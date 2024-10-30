Final Fantasy VII speedrunners have found a way to save Aerith

HQ

Shame on those who give up. After more than 30 years, two speedrunners have managed to achieve the seemingly impossible. Namely, to save Aerith from Sephiroth. Over the years, several false rumours have circulated regarding methods to resurrect the character, including a secret side-quest involving her ghost and a specific spell to recall Aerith from the realm of the dead.

It's all been a lie, of course. In fact, it was only earlier this year that players discovered a bug that allowed her to be rescued in the PC and Steam versions of Final Fantasy VII. But now they've found a way to do it in the original game on PlayStation too. You can check out the clip below.

Were you one of those who desperately tried to revive Aerith?