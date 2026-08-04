Final Fantasy VII: Revelation's story will end "within the main game", despite rumoured DLC

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Relatively recently, a big datamine leak revealed the coming final chapter of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Trilogy, a game known as Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, would be getting a bunch of DLC, at least judging by listings on the Epic Games Store. While much of this DLC seemed to be related to cosmetic additions, some did suggest wider expansions to the base game, with this leading to a new round of questioning in and of itself.

If Revelation will be getting DLC, will the story end in the main game or will it be left on a cliffhanger to wrap up in the form of post-launch content? This was a question posed to game director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with Automaton, where he confirmed the story will conclude in the base game.

"The story will be concluded within the main game. We're serious about concluding the series with FFVII Revelation, and we're proceeding with development with that goal in mind."

He then went on to add: "If we were to hypothetically release any DLC, we would likely want to create a kind of spin-off focused on a specific character that depicts their untold stories, kind of like what we did with Yuffie with FF7R Episode Intermission, and I think there is demand for it among fans. So, in case we do end up considering making a DLC, this is the kind of thing that we'd likely attempt to do."

Speaking more about the DLC, Hamaguchi also noted "I sense immense expectations for the FFVII franchise, or rather, it feels like fans don't want it to end yet," adding any plans "haven't crystallized yet," suggesting DLC is not yet a certainty.