Final Fantasy VII: Revelation require a digital download for all physical editions

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During Sony's events yesterday, we learned that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. And for those who want to display the game on their bookshelf, physical editions will also be available for the consoles.

But... there's a catch. The physical copies won't be particularly physical. For the Switch 2, it will be delivered on a Game Key Card, which, as usual, means you'll have to download the game. And Square Enix clarifies that even those who buy the disc for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X will find themselves in almost the same situation:

"An internet connection is required to download additional game data in order to play the physical version of the game."

In short, if you want to play it in ten or twenty years and dust off your disc, but find that the servers have been shut down, you're out of luck unless you've already downloaded the game. A solution we suspect not everyone will be entirely happy with.