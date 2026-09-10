Final Fantasy VII: Revelation Preview: Square Enix is looking to serve up a premium experience of titanic proportions

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There are few games I'm more excited for than Final Fantasy VII: Revelation. Sure, it's a remake of a beloved classic, but it's also a remake unlike anything else there ever has been and perhaps ever will be. We're in a period where some remakes simply update the graphics and performance of a project, perhaps sprinkling in the odd gameplay enhancement before calling it a day. Meanwhile, the folks over at Square Enix decided to split their highest-profile remake into three full-scale parts, each being complex and far-reaching JRPGs in their own right with a completely modernised visual identity, new gameplay and combat, tons of fully-rendered CGI cutscenes, end-to-end voice acting and performances, plus countless side quests and mini-games to eat up your time too. The point is, even the harshest critic of the remake movement can look at this trilogy of games and be bewildered.

Now that it has been confirmed Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will be launching simultaneously on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 8, I can also add I've had the opportunity to go hands-on with the game and to experience a portion of the action. But there's a major caveat to take into consideration, which is simply I had one hour with the game. For a project of FFVII: Revelation's scale and grandeur, one hour barely scratches the surface, in fact, it barely leaves a scratch at all...

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Let me set the scene of where this preview build commenced. We're at the beginning of Chapter 4, meaning several hours of key storyline has already unfolded and likewise some major characters are now missing from the fold. Cloud and Tifa are... elsewhere (if you know, you know), meaning this preview session has the rest of the gang at the helm, namely Yuffie, Barrett, Red XIII, Cait Sith, and the new additions of Cid Highwind and Vincent Valentine. On the topic of Cid, this chapter begins aboard the Highwind, the airborne vessel you can use to travel the entire Final Fantasy VII world, and this is the moment I first got a taste of the sheer magnitude of this conclusive effort.

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After a few cutscenes and a brief tutorial of what amenities the Highwind offers, I'm allowed to take the wheel and to choose which direction I want to explore. The entire world map was on offer, meaning I could have chosen to return to Gold Saucer or Junon to see how these areas have changed following the events of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. However, to me, this seemed a little trivial and boring when considering the time constraints, leaving two options to select from the actually new playable zones of Wutai and Mideel. As Yuffie was a key part of this chapter, it felt only right to take the effervescent ninja back home.

As a quick side bar, this was another point wherein the scale of the game made itself clear, as the first instance you take the wheel of the Highwind and the world is handed to you like a suckling pig on a platter, your compass is soon overwhelmed by objectives, side quests, tasks, and so forth. I had to take a moment to simply process the sheer number of opportunities being presented at once. A part of me was curious as to whether this was due to the nature of a preview build, only to see a reflected snippet of this influx of quest options in the wider gameplay presentation recently (as seen below). Essentially, expect a game of titanic proportions.

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So I proceeded to push full steam ahead with the Highwind, travelling thousands of units until appearing over Wutai's borders. You can seamlessly drop out of the Highwind when over a region to glide and parachute into the zone as and how you see fit, but as Wutai was new to the fold and had a core story to follow, I was instead dragged into a cutscene depicting Yuffie and the gang as they first set foot on the famed shores of the region. It was here that I began to realise (or perhaps remember) another element emphasising the scale of this game, namely that Final Fantasy VII: Revelation seems to have hours upon hours upon hours of fully animated and voiced cutscenes. In fact, I spent at least a third of my play session wrapped up in cutscenes and key story development, so expect more than ever on this front from the full build.

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The level design of Wutai is very akin to the other regions introduced in FFVII: Rebirth. There are tighter, more linear pathways through purposefully-designed jungles and temples, with this then matched up with more open areas where you can adventure increasingly freely and use your Chocobo mount to its full potential. Since Revelation is bigger than Rebirth ever could be, the Chocobos have been enhanced a tad too with improved movement and gliding mechanics to make traversal a touch easier. For much more open areas like the Grasslands, this will likely be a big help but in Wutai, the dense jungle canopy and urban infrastructure did make Chocobo handling a bit challenging.

On the way through the jungles to the main hub area of Wutai, I ran into the odd monster or enemy, leading to combat breaking out. What you have come to know from Remake and Rebirth is back in full force in regards to real-time action mechanics merged with turn-based-like spell and ability casting. The main difference is as the playable party is vaster and gives the player more control over who they want to actually use, you can choose who makes up your core trio, which for the sake of this preview build, I had Yuffie in the lead and then supported by Cid and Vincent Valentine to put the new heroes through the paces. Cid is all about control and using his long spear to strike at foes from a distance all while using wind-centric powers to lift opponents into the skies. Vincent Valentine is more of a lethal and damage-oriented figure who uses ranged weapons to gun down foes from a distance while allowing his supernatural powers to protect him when foes close the distance. Both seemed like worthy and meaningful additions to the roster, but if I was being truly honest, only Vincent would likely make it into my core three-player party, partly due to his skillset and how he plays, but also partly because he's simply too stylish to leave on the side-line.

After a few battles and many more cutscenes based around Yuffie and her ties to the Wutai region, I made it to the main hub area, which is shaping up to be one of the most grandiose locations in the remake trilogy to date. Surrounding a paved central square with a striking temple at its core, were several much larger buildings and temples, made to resemble feudal Asian architecture. There were stores to visit, vendors to speak with, quest givers to snag even more additional tasks, and this is all on top of far freer exploration thanks to the grapple gun making its arrival and enabling the gang to climb buildings and to crack open the chests hidden on their rooftops. The grapple did come across as a bit stiff and rigid, as though there is work and improvement to be made in regards to making it flow a tad better and perform with less quirks come launch. But the idea is there and it gives you a broad array of agency on the traversal front, especially when leaping and bounding over the Wutai temple rooftops and clambering up the many, many unique floors of each building.

After coming across a few familiar faces - and a collection of new individuals too - my time with the preview build came to a close. Just as soon as I had started adventuring around the wider world and throughout Wutai, the experience came to an end, leaving me with an immense collection of questions and other queries about how Square Enix is looking to tie up this trilogy with such an immense bow. The immediate thoughts creeping into my mind relate to the near uninhibited ambition being displayed with this game. It's a true mammoth of a video game, but one that seemingly will reflect the quality we've come to expect in the past with Remake and Rebirth. When it launches in early April, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will be aiming to eat up all of your time, it'll be looking to completely steal all of your attention, it's shaping up to be a conclusion with such ridiculous scale few will be able to match it. It's for all of these reasons I find myself absolutely entranced and thrilled by the idea of this game, but also a little frightened.

Like stepping off the Highwind for the first time and seeing a world of opportunity laid out before you, there's an element of wonder with a game of such magnitude. But it's also a tad terrifying both in knowing what's to come and whether or not it will be able to stick the landing. While I am a teeny bit concerned about the bloat of this project, I have no doubt the quality will be there, especially when considering the creative forces and talent in place and who have demonstrated their abilities in multiple instances in the past. So bring on Final Fantasy VII: Revelation and bring on that fateful day of reckoning against Sephiroth. April 2027 can't come soon enough.