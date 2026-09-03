Final Fantasy VII: Revelation confirmed to launch on April 8

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When it became clear Sega and Atlus would be looking to launch Persona 4 Revival in February 2027, many started to wonder about whether we would have a repeat of the events in 2024. Back then, we saw both Persona 3 Reload and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launching within a few weeks of one another in February, and as Persona 4 Revival is coming in February too (admittedly three years later), and since FFVII: Revelation was slated for a spring debut, the question became centred around whether a do-over was in store. This won't be the case.

Fear not, JRPG fans, you won't need to roll credits on Persona 4 Revival in a couple of weeks to give you space to dive straight into FFVII: Revelation, as the latter has officially been dated during the State of Play broadcast, and it's coming a little later.

To be exact, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 all on April 8, 2027. This will be the date when Square Enix will look to conclude its remake trilogy, which has been around a decade in the making at this point.

The announcement was shared alongside a slate of new gameplay for the project, not least in the release date trailer you can see below, but also a more complex narrated gameplay trailer, which honed in on how the Highwind is being incorporated; what kind of other characters you can expect to meet along the way; how the combat is being improved and iterated upon; what to expect from the new playable characters of Vincent Valentine and Cid; and also the way Queen's Blood is returning with Red XIII at the centre.

Check out all of this gameplay below for a really hearty taste of Final Fantasy VII: Revelation ahead of its launch in around seven months.

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