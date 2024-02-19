Final Fantasy VII remake's third part is in the "same situation" as Rebirth was at the end of Remake's development

HQ

Now that we're 10 days away from the debut of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, some fans are no doubt already starting to turn their attention to the future to talk about what the third and final part of the remake of Final Fantasy VII will look like. While Square Enix is keeping its cards close to the chest on this third instalment so far, and rightly so, director Naoki Hamaguchi has sat down with Julien Chieze to begin talking about the third part.

"Of course, I cannot tell you what stage we are at, but we have already made progress on the script and we are thinking about certain developments," said Hamaguchi. "When we got to the end of the development for Remake, we started talking about a sequel with [writer Kazushige Nojima] and I think we can say that we are in the same situation today."

So it seems like we can assume that the third part will be entering full production relatively soon after Rebirth makes its arrival on February 29, 2024, and that we can probably expect it to make its debut in four or five years time. Perhaps it will be one of the first titles to arrive on the next-generation of PlayStation console?

Thanks, GamesRadar.