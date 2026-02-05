Final Fantasy VII: Remake's third and final part might not be exclusive to PlayStation

HQ

Both of the first two parts of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy have debuted as PlayStation exclusives. Remake only came to PS4 originally and Rebirth only to PS5, but in the years since both games have expanded to additional platforms, with Remake very recently coming to Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 (check out our review of this latter version).

It's natural with this in mind to assume that the third and final part, which we still do not know the official name for, will also be a PlayStation exclusive for a period of time. But perhaps this isn't actually accurate...

Often reliable leaker NateTheHate has shared in a YouTube video that Square Enix is done with the console exclusive setup and that Final Fantasy VII: Requiem... (Reborn... Reclaim... Revenge of the Sith... & Knuckles...) could actually debut in a multi-platform manner. There's no mention of platforms, but a reasonable guess would say that this means both PC and Xbox Series X/S will be featured at debut, with Nintendo Switch 2 depending on how the platform can handle such a game.

As for NateTheHate said, the full statement adds: "There's going to be no timed-exclusive to PlayStation. It's going to release day-and-date on everything."

Would you play the anticipated final chapter on a different platform or will you stick with PlayStation?