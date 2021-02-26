Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII: Remake to get PS5 version on June 10

The PS4 exclusive is finally heading to the new-gen console.

Considering there have been rumours circulating about a PS5 version of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake for some time, the official announcement at tonight's State of Play really isn't all that surprising.

The new version of the game will be available to PS5 owners starting from June 10 and will offer 4K in its Graphics Mode, or 60fps in its Performance mode. Known as Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, it will be a free upgrade if you own the PS4 version, and will offer a new episode framed around Yuffie, which is available for purchase after you upgrade to the PS5 version.

Check out the announcement trailer for the new version of the game below.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

