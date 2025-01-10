English
Gamereactor
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth, Halo MCC and Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 launching on Switch 2, says insider

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will also launch on Xbox, while Halo and Flight Sim 2024 will arrive on PS5.

HQ

With the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement closing in, and all those leaks running wild about the console, the Joy-Con, the dock, even the motherboard, it's weird very few people are talking about the games. Which games will be running on the Switch 2?

According to insider NateTheHate, a good bunch of former Xbox and PlayStation games are coming to the Switch 2. In his podcast, the insider mentioned that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection will launch both on PS5 and Switch 2 this year.

Nate also mentioned two PlayStation exclusives from Square Enix that will make the jump to Xbox and Switch: Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch this year in Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also launch on both consoles in 2026.

If this is true, the video game landscape will look very differently in a few years or even months. Microsoft will have fewer and fewer exclusive games on Xbox, and Sony will lose the exclusivity of one of its biggest franchises on PS5. Meanwhile, Switch 2 owners will be able to play everything. This morning, there were even more leaks surrounding some of Switch 2 games, titles that could have never been released on the original Switch...

