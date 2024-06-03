Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 to feature even more combat options

HQ

Although Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a masterpiece (at least in our opinion), it doesn't seem to have achieved the sales success they were hoping for at Square Enix, and perhaps that's one of the reasons why they're now shifting their release strategy towards multiplatform releases. We don't know if this will also translate to the third (and final) part of the Final Fantasy VII trilogy.

What we do know is that for the next instalment, combat director Teruki Endo wants to implement "even more freedom of action", which may mean more systems that blur the line between the action title (as FFXVI was) and the hybrid system we've seen in the two Remake instalments. Meanwhile, director Naoki Hamaguchi also added that the development team expects the final instalment of the trilogy to offer "a different kind of gameplay experience" to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, and that the team hopes to complete development of the game as soon as possible.

Yoshinori Kitase already said a while back that they expected the development cycle for the final part of the trilogy to be just three years, so it looks like we can expect to see the completion of this new Final Fantasy VII Remake in 2027, if all goes as planned.

Thank you, Automaton.