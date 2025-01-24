Final Fantasy VII Remake - Part 3 keeps the slap fight between Tifa and Scarlet going

HQ

Now that we're starting our second playthrough of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth with its PC release, we're starting to wonder whether we'll see FFVII Remake Part 3 this generation or not, now that rumours of PlayStation 6 in 2027 are gaining momentum and it's been mentioned that the trilogy's conclusion will be coming to more platforms.

But what we are sure of is that it will be an unforgettable story, full of charm and with a lot of respect for the original memories of those gamers who enjoyed Final Fantasy VII on the first PlayStation. And one of those moments is, of course, the slap fight between Tifa Lockhart and the head of Shinra's weapons division, Scarlet, at the top of Mako Canyon. A scene that the project's director, Naoki Hamaguchi, has confirmed he will keep in the Remake.

As he tells in an interview with the Japanese media Denfaminicogamer, Hamaguchi admits that he had doubts at first about whether or not it would be there, due to the criticism, but then he turned it into something fun.

"Quite a few players have been saying "leave that part in!" (laughs). About that, I would like to tell them, "I think we will draw up something really good, so please be excited!"

We'll still have to wait a while until we know more about Final Fantasy VII Remake - Part 3, but at least we know it will be as full of mini-games and special moments as the rest of the revised trilogy.

