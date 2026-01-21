Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade (Switch 2)

HQ

Perhaps it's because of how much the Switch 1 dragged its way through running many different ports towards the end of its life-cycle, but it does feel as though there's still a stigma that Nintendo's handheld systems struggle to run games built for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC first and foremost. And this is even still kind of the case with the Nintendo Switch 2, despite having much better performance than its predecessor. The reason is likely down to the fact that the Switch 2 is not a performance powerhouse, with a potential that is routinely compared to the Xbox Series S. While this may mean that running a project like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth could be a challenge, the current system should be able to tackle Final Fantasy VII: Remake rather well, especially since the game was made for PS4 initially, right? This is what we're here to talk about in our latest review of FFVII: Remake Intergrade.

Before we do get down to business, it's worth saying that we're not going to be reviewing FFVII: Remake again. We've done that before and even returned to look at the game on other occasions too, hence why this review is focussed solely on how the Switch 2 handles Square Enix's acclaimed RPG.

I'll save you some time by simply explaining that FFVII: Remake runs like a charm on Switch 2. It's not as silky smooth as the PS5 edition or what you can get from the PC version, as expected from a console with lower performance capabilities, but what it does offer is an admirable gameplay experience when docked and in handheld mode.

Both modes target 30 frames-per-second, and in my experience, they tend to deliver pretty stable 30 fps gameplay too. After seeing the game in 60+ fps, it can seem like a major regression to drop back to this figure, but after just 15 minutes of gameplay, you'll notice the combination of the cutscene, dialogue, and story-heavy narrative and the combat that is frequently broken up with ability usage means that the gameplay sticking to 30 fps truly is not an issue in any case. You might have hoped for a little better when docked admittedly, but this impression of well-flowing gameplay at 30 fps actually applies to both handheld and docked.

Where you do see a difference is in the visual fidelity, simply because when docked the game offers 1080p resolution while handheld slips to 720p. Again, it's noticeable, both between the two play modes on Switch 2 and also for anyone who has experience with FFVII: Remake on other platforms, as some of the striking beauty of this game can be lost. But we are talking rather minor losses in the grand scheme of things, as the Switch 2 version still delivers pretty excellent visuals in actual gameplay, with the cutscenes still being rendered in amazing detail regardless of being docked or in handheld, as you'd expect. On the resolution point, it's also worth saying that the drop to 720p in handheld isn't a problem either, because the smaller screen size means that you don't notice the reduced resolution and graphical depth that much. The Switch 2's DLSS-type technology does also help a bunch in smoothing and prettying up the visuals so they seem to be higher-quality than they otherwise might be.

Looking at the gameplay and how this fits onto a device you hold in your hands, it's actually quite a seamless switch too. In handheld, FFVII: Remake fits like a glove as the combat structure doesn't require intense control or precision, a factor that often makes or breaks shooter ports, for example. The hack 'n' slash battling works like a dream and bringing up the ability/spell/item menu and quickly selecting an option is effortless too without feeling like you need to contort your fingers in weird ways. Sometimes it can be a bit tricky to control the direction of combat while managing everything else, in part down to the lower frame rate but also the limitations of handheld-smaller screen gameplay, but the lock-on feature does wonders to ease this.

As a final note, as there's been a lot of talk about the Streamlined Progression feature that was added in the Switch 2/Xbox Series X/S versions of the game (and then came to PS5/PC through an update), I think it's worth noting that it's not necessary in any way to enjoy this game in handheld. The existing difficulty options work like a charm, and again, FFVII: Remake feels like it belongs on Switch 2, so you don't play with an underlying belief that some additional way to aid you through the experience is necessary. It may sound like a strange thing to say, but if you've tried playing Doom, Overwatch, Borderlands, or even Fortnite on Switch in handheld mode, it can be a handful to say the least.

So long story short, Final Fantasy VII: Remake seamlessly and wonderfully slots onto the Nintendo Switch 2. This is a fantastic and memorable remake of such high-quality that it's something everyone should at least try once, and if that's through the Switch 2 edition, you're in store for a pretty strong version that can hold its own. Oh, and with this being the Intergrade edition, you get a loooot of game in one tidy package.