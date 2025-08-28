Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade runs "at a stable 30 frames per second" for Switch 2

HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for Switch 2 has received high praise from Gamescom visitors and media, who have been particularly impressed by how well the game runs on the device. This has led many to hope that the game would run at 60 frames per second, which may be why Square Enix has now chosen to clarify the situation via Instagram.

They write that the game runs "at a stable 30 frames per second offering smooth performance and crisp visuals." The game also ran at 30 frames per second on PlayStation 4, but according to those who got to play it (including Gamereactor's correspondent), it looked better and ran more smoothly on Switch 2 than on Sony's trusty workhorse.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade will be released on both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X later this year. What do you think about the news of 30 stable frames per second for Cloud's adventure on Switch 2?