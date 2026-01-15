Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is getting an update on PS5 and PC next week bringing Streamlined Progression

HQ

Next week, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade will finally be losing its PlayStation console exclusivity, as the acclaimed JRPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on January 22. With this being the case, Square Enix has confirmed that the launch will be supported by an update for the PS5 and PC editions of the game that brings some new features to the experience.

The update will be adding the requested Streamlined Progression idea. For those unaware, this is a premise that makes playing the game a little less stressful for those inexperienced with the hurdles that JRPGs can often feature. This includes keeping health and MP topped up at all times and even by enabling players to deal immense damage per strike, essentially taking any of the challenge out of the combat and allowing fans who want to indulge in just the story to do so without concern.

This is no doubt good news for fans of the game, but not exactly a surprise as Square Enix did claim in the latter half of 2025 that they were exploring bringing Streamlined Progression to PC and PS5, and now this is becoming a reality.

Will you be experiencing Final Fantasy VII: Remake for the first time when it comes to Xbox and Switch 2 next week?