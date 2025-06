HQ

Since Final Fantasy VII: Remake was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020, many have asked themselves if the game would eventually appear on Xbox? More hope for this came when the game was released on PC the following year and it has also been announced for Switch 2.

Finally, as of this evening, we can stop speculating as the game was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase to be coming to Xbox Series S/X later this year.

Check out the Xbox trailer below: