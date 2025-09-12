Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade delayed until 22 January on Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

While many of us were hoping to enjoy this release on Nintendo Switch 2 before Christmas, we now know that Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade has been pushed back its Nintendo Switch 2 release to 2026. Specifically, it will launch on 22 January, which isn't too bad either, but it's still a painful delay for those of us who wanted to spend Christmas in Midgar.

While it still needs work from the Square Enix team, we found FFVII: Remake Intergrade to be a pretty solid port on Nintendo's handheld, as we told you during our on-site coverage at Gamescom.

Will you be playing Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 on 22 January?