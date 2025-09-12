LIVE
      Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade delayed until 22 January on Nintendo Switch 2

      The modern experience with Cloud and co. still needs to be polished before it makes the jump to Nintendo's console.

      While many of us were hoping to enjoy this release on Nintendo Switch 2 before Christmas, we now know that Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade has been pushed back its Nintendo Switch 2 release to 2026. Specifically, it will launch on 22 January, which isn't too bad either, but it's still a painful delay for those of us who wanted to spend Christmas in Midgar.

      While it still needs work from the Square Enix team, we found FFVII: Remake Intergrade to be a pretty solid port on Nintendo's handheld, as we told you during our on-site coverage at Gamescom.

      Will you be playing Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2 on 22 January?

