People could barely believe it was true when Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII: Remake during Sony's E3 press conference 2015. The massive ambitions for the project forced us to wait five years before the game was finally released in 2020 - and instantly became a big hit.

Just one year after the release, Square Enix launched an updated version called Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5, which was well received, and later the same year it was also launched for PC. And since then, it has continued to perform well commercially, and now Square Enix reveals that Final Fantasy VII: Remake has sold and shipped over 7 million units.

We think this is well deserved and think this number will grow a whole lot more when Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth premieres in February.