Final Fantasy VII Remake director doesn't want to helm a remake of Final Fantasy VI

HQ

We don't know when exactly the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy will end, as the final chapter is still in-development. We are hoping that more official information about the last part of the trilogy will arrive this year, even if launch will no doubt be saved for 2027 or onwards. But whenever this game does arrive and the story of Cloud, Tifa, Barrett, Sephiroth, and those we lost along the way ends, what will be next for those involved in making the game.

Talking specifically about this, game director Naoki Hamaguchi recently sat down for an interview with GamerBraves, wherein the conversation once shifted to what he'll do post-Final Fantasy VII Remake? With many fans asking for a Final Fantasy VI Remake next, the director revealed that he has no intention of leading such a project.

"I have received a lot of voices from fans to make a Final Fantasy VI Remake. But because I have been involved in the Final Fantasy VII remake project for now about 10 years from start to finish, and now finally basically seeing the end of the tunnel. So in that respect, because I have used up all this time into producing this remake of Final Fantasy VII, should I be the one to undertake remaking another series? So rather than myself heading another remake project, I would rather see maybe a new creator come in and put myself in the support section to sort of cheer them on rather than being the one to head a new remake project."

If Square Enix was to remake another Final Fantasy game, which would you like to see?