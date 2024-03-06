Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Rebirth will never come to Xbox

HQ

When Final Fantasy VII: Remake was announced, the trailer ended with "Play it first on PlayStation 4". Many of the trailers following included phrases like "PlayStation exclusive until the 10th of April 2021". This left many to believe the fantastic game would make its way to Xbox consoles sooner or later. Well, we're closing in on three years since the exlusivity expired, and a bit more than two since it launched on PC, so the few remaning belivers have theorised the trilogy wouldn't come to Xbox until all three games are out there. Time to crush those dreams.

The Washington Post managed to catch Christian Svensson, Sony Interactive Entertainment's vice president of second- and third-party content ventures and strategic initiatives, in a very sharing mood, as he apparently told interviewer Gene Park that Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will remain console exclusives on PlayStation forever.

It's worth noting that Park had to amend his article, as the original version made it sound like Svensson had confirmed the entire remake trilogy will be exclusive. A weird clarification when I highly doubt that Square Enix is going to bring the third part in the remake trilogy to Xbox consoles without having the other two there as well, so it seems safe to say none of the Final Fantasy VII remakes will launch on Xbox in the future.