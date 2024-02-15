English
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's Performance Mode will look less awful come launch

Improvements to the visual quality are incoming next week, and they will apply to both the demo and the full game.

If you've been playing the demo for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and have been concerned about the way the game looks when using Performance Mode, do not fret, Square Enix has plans to improve that.

The developer has taken to X to affirm that as of next week on February 21, an update will be coming to apply visual improvements to the Performance Mode, and that these improvements will both apply to the currently available demo and the full game when it debuts on February 29.

Square Enix hasn't elaborated on exactly what the improvements will be, but hopefully this will mean that the game looks less visually awful for those who prefer more fluid gameplay.

