Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's Performance Mode is being improved today
Graphic quality plus new sharp and soft options are being added to the mega RPG.
One of the biggest critical points of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth seemed to revolve around the appearance of its Performance Mode, as the higher FPS gameplay mode seemed to really lack in a visual sense. Square Enix promised that further fixes for the mode were in the works, and it looks like we're starting to see that come to fruition.
As part of a new set of patch notes (which are in Japanese and have been translated by us via Google), it's confirmed that the graphic quality of the game is being enhanced, and that a new "sharp" and "soft" option is being added to the Performance Mode. This is on top of promises to improve the frame rate and game stability, as well as a few other things too. Check out the full translated patch notes below:
Corrected typos and omissions in some texts.
Fixed an issue with the controlled character that would occur under certain conditions on the map.
Fixed an issue where Red XIII's abilities "Lunatic High" and "Warrior's Inspiration" were easily canceled during battle.
Fixed an issue where enemies would stop under certain conditions during battle.
Fixed a progress issue that occurred under certain conditions in the quest.
Improved frame rate and overall game stability.
Added "Sharp" and "Soft" options to the performance mode screen output settings.
Improved graphic quality.
The camera's reverse setting is now reflected in the "gliding" mode when operating a sky chocobo.
Reverse camera settings are reflected in the target mini-game camera.
Enhanced guidance support while climbing the vines in the location "Mithril Mine".
Added difficulty settings to the customization screen for mini-games "Condor Fort" and "Gambit Gears".