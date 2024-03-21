Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's Performance Mode is being improved today

HQ

One of the biggest critical points of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth seemed to revolve around the appearance of its Performance Mode, as the higher FPS gameplay mode seemed to really lack in a visual sense. Square Enix promised that further fixes for the mode were in the works, and it looks like we're starting to see that come to fruition.

As part of a new set of patch notes (which are in Japanese and have been translated by us via Google), it's confirmed that the graphic quality of the game is being enhanced, and that a new "sharp" and "soft" option is being added to the Performance Mode. This is on top of promises to improve the frame rate and game stability, as well as a few other things too. Check out the full translated patch notes below: