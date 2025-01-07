Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

In a couple of weeks time, PC players can join in on the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth fun, as the currently PS5-exclusive JRPG will be making its arrival on a new platform less than a year after it originally landed on Sony's latest hardware. With launch planned for January 23, 2025, Square Enix has now released the PC specs for the game, and they are actually quite accessible, unless you intend to play the game at its most graphically-demanding that is.

Regardless of the way you intend to play, Square Enix notes that you will need to be running on at least Windows 10 and that you will need 16GB of RAM and 155GB of SSD storage too.

Otherwise, for those attempting to squeeze out a living on the Minimum graphics (30fps at 1080p), you will be able to get by with an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or an Intel Core i3-8100 or above, matched up with at least an AMD Radeon RX 6600, Intel Arc A580, or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060.

For the Recommended (60fps at 1080p) setup, on top of needing to be on Windows 11, Square Enix asks for at least an AMD Ryzen 6 5600, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7-8700, or an Intel Core i5-10400, combined with either an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.

Lastly, for those aiming for Ultra (60fps at 2160p), you will need at least an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or an Intel Core i7-10700 with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.

You can see these specifications further outlined in the graphic below.