Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's main story takes 40 hours to beat

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the most-anticipated games for 2024, and it's coming out in just a couple of months on the 29th of February.

As we approach that release date, more details are emerging about this second part of the remake. Now, as per Game Informer, we know that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will take around 40 hours in its main quest to beat.

But, with around 80% of the game revolving around exploration, if you dive into even some of the side content, you can easily make it up to 60+ hours. As we reported on, the game has over 100 hours of content, and to spend that much time you'll need to explore a lot, but even then you might not discover everything.