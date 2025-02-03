English
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's first PC patch is out now

It improves stability and graphics mostly.

If you've been exploring Midgar as of late in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on PC, you might be interested to know that the game has just received its first patch. This update, known as Patch 1.001 is looking to simply fix a few issues that have been reported, with these relating to game stability, graphical presentation, anti-aliasing, and more.

Square Enix has taken to X to summarise the new patch, and you can see that information below.

If you haven't decided whether or not to check out Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on PC yet, be sure to read our review of the game to see what we thought about it.

Related texts

REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

The second instalment of the most ambitious remake in gaming history has arrived. Does it live up to its legacy and today's standards?



