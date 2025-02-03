Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's first PC patch is out now

HQ

If you've been exploring Midgar as of late in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on PC, you might be interested to know that the game has just received its first patch. This update, known as Patch 1.001 is looking to simply fix a few issues that have been reported, with these relating to game stability, graphical presentation, anti-aliasing, and more.

Square Enix has taken to X to summarise the new patch, and you can see that information below.

If you haven't decided whether or not to check out Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on PC yet, be sure to read our review of the game to see what we thought about it.