Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's director once again affirms that the game's Trophies are too hard

If there is one area that Square Enix seems to be very vocal about addressing in the last part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy now that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has been out for a while, it has to be the Trophies for the game and how challenging and time consuming they are when looking to unlock and acquire the elusive Platinum Trophy.

Square Enix has mentioned that the Trophies in the final game will be easier to earn, and this is something that game director Naoki Hamaguchi once again mentioned in a recent Square Enix interview.

"When I look back at the game, a lot of the things that of the things we aimed to get across to players really hit home. The reactions were exactly what we were hoping for. So, there aren't many areas where we think: "We tried to do this, but it didn't turn out so well".

"But if there is one thing that's exception to that, it would be the trophies. I think we're going to look at the difficulty for unlocking the trophies in the third game and set it at a level that's more achievable for most people."

In the interview, Hamaguchi also talked a little about the Queen's Blood card mini-game and how the "reaction was so much greater than even I had expected it would be!" He also noted that he likes to play the game as an aggressive force, with lots of destruction cards designed to snag and control enemy space. So do we, Hamaguchi-san. So do we.