Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will feature a Dynamic difficulty where enemies adjust to your skill level

With Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth looking to make its debut on February 29, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Square Enix has now begun to share some more interesting minor details about the game. In a post on X, we're told that the title will include three difficulty options and that while two are pretty standard for what we've come to expect, the third will be for the more skilled players.



Easy - Allows you to focus on the story.



Normal - Provides a reasonable challenge.



Dynamic - Enemy difficulty adjusts automatically based on your skill level. Designed for players who seek constant challenge.



There is no mention as to whether there will be Trophies tied to the completion of the game on a respective difficulty option, but no doubt we'll know more as we edge ever closer to the launch of the anticipated sequel/second part.