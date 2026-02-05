Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will debut on Nintendo Switch 2 in June

HQ

It was only a few weeks ago that Square Enix finally brought the first part of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake trilogy to the Nintendo Switch 2 platform (and Xbox Series X/S), but already the Japanese publisher is ready to pop its sequel on the platform too.

At the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, the Japanese company revealed that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as June 3, 2026. There has yet to be any confirmation about how this reflects Xbox, but a reasonable guess is that the game will come to Microsoft's platform on the same day, as it did with Remake.

What we do absolutely know is that pre-orders for Rebirth on Switch 2 open today, meaning if you're enjoying your time with Remake and are hoping to continue that experience further, you can register your interest for the next game right away.

So good news all around, as it's only five months until you can take Queen's Blood, segway rides around Costa del Sol, and romantic ventures around the Gold Saucer, the domain of Cait Sith, on the go with you on Nintendo's portable system.

For more on Rebirth, it was recently rumoured that the final chapter in the series will get a seamless debut on all platforms, unlike Remake and Rebirth.