Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be the biggest Switch 2 game yet

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Next week, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X owners will finally get to dive into Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the acclaimed second installment in Square Enix's remake series. Just like Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, this is a massive game, and it will easily be the largest title ever released for the Switch 2.

Wccftech now reports that the game is listed in Japan eShop as 102 gigabytes in size. On the European store, it's listed as "only" 91.5 gigabytes, which may indicate that the now-almost-mandatory day-one patch isn't included in that figure. Regardless of which of these sizes applies to the Switch 2, it will be the format's largest game ever, and it obviously won't fit on a cartridge. That means a Game Key Card is required, just like with its predecessor if you opt for a physical version.

To illustrate exactly how storage-intensive the game is, the incredibly beautiful and massive Cyberpunk 2077: Special Edition is only 60 gigabytes in size, and its predecessor Remake Intergrade clocks in at 90.4 gigabytes.

By the way, we'd like to mention that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is currently available with a 20% pre-order discount for the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, an offer valid until June 2 - so don't miss out if you're interested.