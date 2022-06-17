Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to launch next winter

HQ

At the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary event that took place yesterday, Square Enix officially unveiled the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake series. This next part will be called Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and will be arriving on PS5 next winter.

While we don't have an exact release date to look forward to, Square Enix has said that the remake trilogy will be three parts long in total, so expect one more game to arrive after this one.

Also, as part of this announcement, a trailer for the game has been revealed, which shows Cloud with his Buster Sword on his back walking through a rocky environment alongside Sephiroth. As for what the pair are up to, that remains unclear, but the trailer does conclude with the tagline: "What is fact and what is fiction?", so it looks like we can expect to be a little confused.