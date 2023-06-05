Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to feature a "multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom"

HQ

While Final Fantasy fans this June are focussed on Final Fantasy XVI, which releases on PS5 on June 22, Square Enix is making sure people don't forget about the second part in its remake of Final Fantasy VII.

In a series of developer answers on Twitter, Square Enix shares a few titbits of information about Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, including that the game will feature a "wide and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom".

The developer answers also reveal that the story will look to explore a "chain of narrative developments that lie at the very heart of the Final Fantasy VII story while discovering each character's destiny."

As for when Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will debut on PS5, all that Square Enix had to add about this question was that it is in the process of "nailing down a release date for the game", but that "development is progressing smoothly and according to plan."