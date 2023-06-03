Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still on track to launch "next winter"

Square Enix just wants to find the best time for it.

We've barely heard or seen anything from Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth since it was announced a year ago. Quite understandable considering Square Enix has pretty much all of its focus on the imminent launch of Final Fantasy XVI these days. That's just 19 days away now, however, so it's time for a small update about the highly-anticipated second part of the remake.

Yoshinori Kitase has gone on Twitter to tell us the development of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is progressing nicely and on track, so they've started discussing exactly when "next winter" it'll launch.

When do you think Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will release on PS5?

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

