Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still on track to launch "next winter"

We've barely heard or seen anything from Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth since it was announced a year ago. Quite understandable considering Square Enix has pretty much all of its focus on the imminent launch of Final Fantasy XVI these days. That's just 19 days away now, however, so it's time for a small update about the highly-anticipated second part of the remake.

Yoshinori Kitase has gone on Twitter to tell us the development of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is progressing nicely and on track, so they've started discussing exactly when "next winter" it'll launch.

When do you think Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will release on PS5?