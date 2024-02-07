Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth shown in beautiful trailer

HQ

If you've played Final Fantasy VII: Remake, you know it isn't a 1:1 remake of the original story, and many fans have wondered what/if something has been changed in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth as well.

In a brand new trailer for the game, we get a better look at characters like Cissnei and Gilgamesh, and there is also plenty of new gameplay - and we even get some glimpses of how the story has been altered with new elements. You can check it out below, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches on February 29 for PlayStation 5.