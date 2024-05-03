Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth seems to be selling quite a lot less than expected

HQ

It's no secret that the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth seems to have sold far less than expected. Now we get some more specific information from someone who actually knows how it stands, namely analyst Mat Piscatella, who with NPD (Circana) measures American game sales, both digital and physical.

In an interview with Game File, he now tells us that the game's sales in the US are "down by a double-digit percentage when compared to Remake over the same period", and apparently this applies when measured against Final Fantasy XVI as well.

While the game has only been out for just over two months, we're also told that it's currently only the 14th best-selling Final Fantasy game in the US. We suppose it could climb a few spots with more time, but games sell fastest when they're new, so we shouldn't expect any miracles, although a PC version (which is likely coming) will help to some extent.

Whether the lack of sales success for Rebirth will affect the third and final installment in any way (for example, with slightly lower ambitions to reduce costs), time will tell.