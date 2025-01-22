Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (PC)

HQ

I wasn't part of the hype when Final Fantasy VII was originally released back in the 1990s. At the time, I was preoccupied with my Nintendo 64 and what was happening on the PlayStation side honestly went a little over my head. But I clearly remember seeing a review of the game and it fascinated me, even though I never got to try it myself. Only now, with the modern reinterpretations, have I had the chance to experience the story of Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa.

I think I actually appreciate the story more now than I would have as a teenager. Today, I see the complexities and emotional nuances that I probably would have missed back then. The game's themes of loss, friendship, and the fight against overwhelming enemies resonate more now that I have more life experiences under my belt. That's why it's great to experience the latest chapter in the story of the Midgar freedom fighters - this time on PC.

Square Enix has given certain guidelines on what you can talk about in relation to the story, so I will keep the review as spoiler-free as possible, which is funny considering the game itself is a remake, and a remake that is a year old, at that. For those who know the story from before, it will be obvious which elements I can't touch on, but let's dive into the PC version itself.

Let me start by saying that the PC version of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth doesn't add much new content compared to the console version. The only bonuses are the small pre-order perks, so the main differences are in the technical performance and customisation options.

The biggest advantage of the PC version is undoubtedly the graphical capabilities. The game is optimised to take advantage of modern hardware, and with support for DLSS and FSR, you can get a frame rate of up to 120fps if your system can keep up. This makes the game feel much more fluid compared to the 60fps you get on PlayStation 5, which is still plenty smooth for a good gaming experience. On PC, you can further increase the level of detail with high-resolution textures, improved anti-aliasing, and other graphical features. This means that even the smallest details in the environment and character designs stand out. For example, you can see the reflections in the characters' eyes and the smallest wrinkles in their faces, making the experience more immersive.

Even with a mid-range card, the game runs smoothly, and it's possible to adjust the graphics to work on older systems. My own system runs on a newer graphics card and I was able to turn up all the settings. The results were impressive, from the detailed faces of the characters to the sunsets reflecting beautifully in the environment. The game doesn't support Ray-Tracing or Frame Generation, but the current graphical options still make a big difference. For example, when you're in a scene where the sun is setting and the lights around you switch on, an atmosphere is created that is both magnificent and melancholic. The light dances across the surfaces of the buildings and you can almost feel the faint heat from the street lamps, which is very cool and gives a great feeling of being in the world.

Of course, the PC version allows you to play with mouse and keyboard, but here it becomes clear that the game was originally designed for a controller. The keyboard controls work, but require some dexterity, especially during battles where complex key combinations can be a challenge. Several times I found my little finger overexerted when performing certain attacks. Luckily, you can reconfigure the keys, which helps a little. But there are still situations where it feels awkward to use the keyboard, for example when you have to react quickly during boss fights.

Another challenge with keyboard controls is that the camera controls can sometimes feel imprecise, especially in tight spaces or during frantic combat scenarios. This can lead to situations where you lose track and risk making mistakes because the camera can't keep up. It's frustrating, but thankfully not something that completely ruins the experience.

Personally, I still prefer to play with a controller, which feels more natural for this type of game. Fortunately, it is possible to connect a controller to the PC version, and for me it provided the best experience. The battles become more intuitive and the complex combos are easier to perform. Especially in longer boss fights, where precision and timing are crucial, a controller makes a significant difference.

Although no new content has been added to the PC version, it still feels like a more complete experience thanks to the technical improvements. The graphics and high frame rates make battles more intense and immersive. The particle effects and lighting details in the battles can almost seem overwhelming, but it looks amazing, especially in scenes where multiple characters perform their attacks simultaneously and the screen fills with explosive effects. You become really impressed by what modern hardware can deliver.

The music is another great strength of the game. It's just as impressive on PC as on console, but with a good sound system or quality headphones, the experience is further enhanced. The compositions in the game are epic and emotional, switching beautifully between dramatic and more intimate melodies depending on what is happening in the story. When this is combined with the visual details, you really get sucked into the game's world.

Is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth worth buying on PC? That depends on whether you've already played it on console. If you've never tried the console version, the PC version is the best version because of the graphical improvements and flexibility of settings. But if you've already played it on PlayStation 5, there's not enough new here to justify a purchase.

However, there is a small bonus for those who have saved games from Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade. The PC version recognises your previous save games and provides some small benefits - nothing revolutionary, but it's a nice touch. For example, you can get extra equipment or items that can give you a bit of an edge early in the game. This can be a nice motivation for players who want to see their previous progress have a small impact on their current gaming experience.

Overall, the PC version of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a powerful experience that really shows what modern hardware can do for gaming. If you love the game's story and have been waiting for the PC version, you won't be disappointed. Square Enix has delivered a solid port that allows even more players to experience this epic adventure. The game's strong technical foundation, combined with an already fantastic story and gameplay, makes it a release worth considering even if you already know the story from previous versions.