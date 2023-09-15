Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth offers over 100 hours of gameplay

And it'll take us to around the mid point of the original game's story.

The Final Fantasy VII remake project seems to be one of the most ambitious retellings of a video game story out there. As we near the release of the second part next February in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the game's creative director has given us some more information.

Releasing a series of statements over on Twitter/X, Tetsuya Nomura, alongside producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi reveals that the game will offer over 100 hours of gameplay, that the story will take us out of Midgard and up to somewhere around the midpoint of the original's narrative, and that we'll have plenty to explore outside of the city.

Alongside completely revitalised visuals, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is giving players options they didn't previously have when playing the original. Already, we're seeing a lot of hype for this title and many can't wait for the release to roll around.

