Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches PC early next year

HQ

We have been waiting for a long time for the release date of Final Fantasy: VII: Rebirth to be revealed for the PC version and now the wait is over. The award-winning sequel to Final Fantasy VII: Remake will launch for PC on January 23rd in 2025 on the Epic Games Store and Steam.

With the ability to play at more than thirty frames per second, modifications and high resolutions, this may become the most complete version of the base game. If you want to watch the trailer for the computer version, you can watch it below. Are you eager to play Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on PC?