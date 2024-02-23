Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is the second highest rated in the series ever

HQ

Yesterday was the day when we finally got to tell you what we think about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the second chapter of the remake - and we really loved it. And clearly we aren't the only ones who think this is a brilliant adventure as the game is now the second highest rated Final Fantasy ever on Metacritic, averaging 93 out of 100.

So, what's the best rated one then? That would be the last main game in the long running series that old school fans often describe as the last classic Final Fantasy adventure, namely Final Fantasy IX, which was released for the very first PlayStation in 2000. It has an average score of 94 on Metacritic. A lot of us here at the Gamereactor office agree that it is the best installation yet, and we also agree that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is a worthy number two, so make sure to check it out.