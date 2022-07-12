Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is PS5 exclusive because of the loading times

HQ

Now that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has been announced, we're starting to hear more about the anticipated sequel and what it will offer. The latest information dump comes from an interview with Yoshinori Kitase (executive producer) and Tetsuya Nomura (creative director) from the development team at Square Enix by Gamer (thanks, Gematsu), who have revealed why the game is a PS5 console exclusive, and also teased about whether it will be open world or not.

In the interview, it's mentioned that the game is not coming to PlayStation 4 because of the console's lack of an SSD. "It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed. Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably."

More than that, the interview talks about the trilogy of games still employing the policy "not to cut anything" from the original game, even if some of the story beats and arcs will take place at different moments. Plus, it's said that the scene shown in the announcement trailer was a Cloud flashback scene, and that while "development is going well" on Rebirth, work has also started on the plot and scenario for the third game.

Finally, as for when we might get further information about the game, that remains unclear, but it has been noted that when that time arrives, we'll learn about whether the game will or won't be an open world title.