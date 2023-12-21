Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has its own version of Gwent

HQ

Yesterday, we reported that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's main story will take around 40 hours to complete. However, there is the potential for that playtime to reach 100+ hours, which seems especially true now we have more details on the game's card-based minigame Queen's Blood.

Speaking to Game Informer, co-director Motomu Toriyama confirmed we'll see a "massive amount" of cards to collect, and that Queen's Blood is like its own game. "In terms of the number of cards, there is a massive amount - enough to be, like, its own card game almost. Part of the fun will be collecting these cards. Queen's Blood is more of a strategy-and-thinking kind of card game, but I looked at some of the gameplay when you are toward the end, and you have collected all of the cards, and it has the potential to become a very flashy, fast-paced card game."

Looking at any game with its own card game inside is going to draw comparisons with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its card game Gwent. This is something the team were likely expecting, as director Naoki Hamaguchi said the game influenced development on Rebirth.

"Regarding titles like The Witcher 3, which has that open-world role-playing type element, we did some extensive research into these types of titles and looked at it as a baseline in which Rebirth should be a type of title that can stand alongside it and have the type of content that would be satisfying to its players."