Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth gets action-packed trailer, set for February 2024 release

With the game launching on two discs as rumoured.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we have been waiting a while to hear more about Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Square Enix is finally ramping up and getting ready to get the game into the hands of players, as the title was just the main and concluding project on tonight's State of Play show.

During its appearance, we got to see a ton of gameplay that gave us glimpses at the various striking environments and traversal options that will be present in the title. This is on top of seeing where this second part of the FFVII story will take Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, Red XIII, and the rest of the gang, and how Sephiroth will play a more significant role in this sequel/chapter's story.

But while the gameplay was flashy and definitely worth checking out below, the real star of the title's appearance came at the very end, where it was revealed that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be launching on February 29, 2024, and that it will be coming on two discs for anyone who intends to purchase a physical version.

If you've been waiting for this title eagerly (like me), you won't want to miss out on catching this glimpse of the game.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content