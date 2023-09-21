Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth file size revealed

HQ

The file size for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth has been revealed, and it will take up 150GB of storage on your PS5. This is quite the whopper, but considering that the game is going to be split up into two discs, we should've seen this coming.

Speaking with Game Informer, director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that the first disc would take up 100GB of space, while the second takes up 50GB. You will just need one disc to play, but both to install the game.

The decision to include two discs meant that the developers wouldn't be restricted in terms of the content they could put in to Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Already, it's looking to be a huge game, with over 100 hours of content for players to explore.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches on the 29th of February, 2024.