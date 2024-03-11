Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth developer wasn't sure the game would be ready in time

HQ

Anyone who has played Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth since its debut at the end of February will be familiar with the sheer enormity of the game. Players are reporting massive durations for their completion of the game, with How Long to Beat suggesting that the most direct route will take over 40 hours and a full completionist effort spans over 130 hours. Needless to say, the development team over at Square Enix must have had their hands full with this one.

In a recent developer comments blog post battle director Teruki Endo gave us a glimpse into that mega workload, going as far as to call it a "long journey" and one that "I honestly wasn't sure that we could put it all together in time".

Specifically, Endo stated, "From start to finish, the development of this game has been a long journey in which everybody involved has given their all throughout. The end result is a huge game where every aspect of the gameplay has been expertly crafted and stuffed to the brim, and of course, the combat is no exception.

"When I first saw how much content would need to be created for this game, even just for the combat, I honestly wasn't sure that we could put it all together in time - from the huge amount of character abilities to the summons and the systems that allow you to fight alongside them, to the rich variety of enemy types that keeps the game feeling fresh whenever players enter a new location, to the boss battles that we crafted to have their own distinctive feel, and each and every one of these elements featuring its own rich variety of gameplay and visual elements. But the Development team put their all into making something great, and as a result of this, we were able to put everything together in a way that showed great attention to detail in every aspect."

