Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Helldivers II took home the most awards at the Golden Joysticks

One of the first major awards ceremonies of the season has concluded. Last night, some of the biggest names and games took to London to appear at the Golden Joysticks where several awards were handed out for a variety of categories. There was definitely a theme this year as a few games took home the majority of the trophies, with the big winners being Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Helldivers II for their four victories.

Square Enix's remake managed to win the Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling awards, as well as seeing Cloud's actor Cody Christian and Aerith actress Briana White taking home the Best Lead and Best Supporting Performer awards too.

The other big winner was Helldivers II, which won the Best Multiplayer Game, Console Game of the Year, Best Game Trailer, and Critics' Choice Award too, with these four wins putting Arrowhead's action epic ahead of Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro, and Astro Bot.

LocalThunk's indie sensation walked away with the Best Indie Game and the Breakthrough Award too, all while Team Asobi and its platformer was credited for the Best Audio Design and Studio of the Year awards. Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong claimed the Best Visual Design and the biggest award of them all, the Ultimate Game of the Year.

As for the other categories, the winners are as follows:





Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure



Still Playing Award - Minecraft



Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai Star Rail



PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory



Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI



Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree



Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED



Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company



Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together



Best Game Adaptation - Fallout



Thanks, GamesRadar+.