Final Fantasy VII: Part 3 will "not betray fans of the original"

The Final Fantasy VII Remake series has so far played with fans' expectations of the interpretation of the game's central events. In fact, these remakes are, in part, about the relationship to the original narrative. But there are indications that the upcoming third and final chapter in this Remake trilogy will not deviate too far from the original.

In an interview with Anime News Network, producer Yoshinori Kitase says that they will not "betray fans of the original":

"We do hear a lot of players' different conjectures, saying, 'Oh, how much will this story change from the original?' And I do want to comment that I don't think that's how it will be. We've always kept the original in mind, and I don't think it's going to be a storyline that will betray the fans of the original [game]. But also, at the same time, [it's] been 27 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy 7. There are these things that we feel we can only do now in the remake project that can bring a new happiness, a new sort of feeling of satisfaction to the players playing this game now 27 years later. What this will entail exactly is something we hope players will experience soon."

Exactly how this third and final chapter will play with expectations and events is not yet known, but Square Enix is already in development.